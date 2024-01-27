Signaturefd LLC Acquires 3,634 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,620,000 after buying an additional 999,186 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $59.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,038,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,232. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

