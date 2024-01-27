Signaturefd LLC Acquires 937 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after acquiring an additional 674,497 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 43,280 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,464,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

EL traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,699. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.81.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

