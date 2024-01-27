Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,236,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,877,000 after purchasing an additional 235,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,558,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,930,000 after purchasing an additional 172,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth about $448,739,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.30. 2,170,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.03. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

