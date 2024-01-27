Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,657,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,833,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,459,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,916,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,976,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.22.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

