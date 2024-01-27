Signaturefd LLC Has $484,000 Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 94,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,357,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,586,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,324,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 634,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,952,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,666,628. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15.

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

