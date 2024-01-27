Signaturefd LLC Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 453,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,851,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.87. 2,386,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.