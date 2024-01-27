Signaturefd LLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $37.21. 6,726,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,829,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

