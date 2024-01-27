Signaturefd LLC Has $567,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.17.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.82. 540,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.96. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $220.86 and a one year high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

