Signaturefd LLC Has $605,000 Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,670 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,926,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,363,000 after buying an additional 230,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,087,000 after buying an additional 495,127 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,074,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after buying an additional 252,515 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,287,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,310,000 after buying an additional 41,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $305,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.77. 667,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,589. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.6623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.54%.

CM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

