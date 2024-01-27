Signaturefd LLC Has $659,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.70. 481,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,872. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

