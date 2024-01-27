Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.12.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,833. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

