Signaturefd LLC Purchases 381 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Dover by 65.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Dover by 10.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in Dover by 15.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Dover Trading Down 0.0 %

Dover stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.94. The stock had a trading volume of 550,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,943. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.05.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

