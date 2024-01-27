Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,099. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $103.40.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

