Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after buying an additional 5,787,888 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cloudflare by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after buying an additional 9,560,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.18. 2,286,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,802. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $87.17. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $947,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,006,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $947,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,006,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $678,948.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,464,950 shares in the company, valued at $124,608,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 952,706 shares of company stock worth $71,949,415. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

