Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,819 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 195,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.93. 2,943,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,540. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

