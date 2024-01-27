Signaturefd LLC Sells 943 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 49.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $56.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,346,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,823. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

