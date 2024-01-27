Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Up 7,975.0% in January

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 7,975.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Silver One Resources Price Performance
Shares of Silver One Resources stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 66,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. Silver One Resources has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.33.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silver One Resources
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.