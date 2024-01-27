Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Up 7,975.0% in January

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 7,975.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Silver One Resources Price Performance

Shares of Silver One Resources stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 66,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. Silver One Resources has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.33.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Candelaria Silver Mine project located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

