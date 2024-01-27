Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SFNC. StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Simmons First National Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SFNC stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $20.22. 581,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,398. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,562.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

