SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.44

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 65213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

SiriusPoint Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.96.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $702.60 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 8.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 26.3% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

