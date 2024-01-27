SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,184,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $14,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,030,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.
SITE Centers Stock Performance
NYSE:SITC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.70. 2,393,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,273. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21.
SITE Centers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 126.83%.
SITE Centers Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
