SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

SJW Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. SJW Group has a payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of SJW stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. SJW Group had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. SJW Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 263.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 1,822.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SJW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

