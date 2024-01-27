SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b rating. The stock had previously closed at $19.20, but opened at $20.00. SLM shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 360,644 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,483,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,614,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,720,000 after purchasing an additional 117,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,282,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after purchasing an additional 357,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

