Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in January

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Smiths Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.94. 3,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

