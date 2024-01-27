Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in January

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Smiths Group Stock Performance
Smiths Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.94. 3,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smiths Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.