Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Update

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $35,048.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,186 shares in the company, valued at $440,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,151 shares of company stock worth $117,940. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOTK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sono-Tek by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares during the period. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Trading Up 3.2 %

About Sono-Tek

SOTK stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. 37,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,443. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43 and a beta of -0.30.

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.