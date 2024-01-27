South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $66.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 22.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.
South Plains Financial Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:SPFI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.50. 11,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,232. The company has a market cap of $469.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.57. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89.
South Plains Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.
Insider Transactions at South Plains Financial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 40.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.
About South Plains Financial
South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than South Plains Financial
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.