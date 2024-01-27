South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $66.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Shares of SPFI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.50. 11,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a market cap of $469.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,708,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 193.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in South Plains Financial by 676.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

