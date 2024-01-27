Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.20. 768,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,430. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCCO

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.