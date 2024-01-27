Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:SCCO traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $83.20. The stock had a trading volume of 768,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,430. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.05. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $88.40.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 8,523.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 170,902 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 57,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

