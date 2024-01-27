Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an inline rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.82.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $30.09. 9,929,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,268,183. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

