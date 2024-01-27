Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SWN stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. 19,403,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,631,875. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 555.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.