SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair cut SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, October 20th.

SP Plus Stock Performance

SP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.25.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,875,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,918,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 69.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 181,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 74,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

See Also

