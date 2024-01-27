Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SDE. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDE

Spartan Delta Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:SDE opened at C$3.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$550.78 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.88. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$16.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.79.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$81.88 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 84.25% and a return on equity of 80.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.3902133 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Spartan Delta news, Director Kevin Overstrom purchased 200,000 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.86 per share, with a total value of C$571,960.00. In related news, Director Fotis Kalantzis purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$424,200.00. Also, Director Kevin Overstrom purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.