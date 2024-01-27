SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.75

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 43449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 18,364,449 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,236,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,514,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,481,000 after buying an additional 443,669 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 588,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,990,000 after buying an additional 105,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

