SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. 123,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,712. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

