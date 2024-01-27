SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,107 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after buying an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,884,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,748,000 after purchasing an additional 171,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,525,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,271,000 after purchasing an additional 53,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 251,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,233. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

