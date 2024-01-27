Spire Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NYSE:SR)

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.755 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Spire has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Spire has a payout ratio of 66.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spire to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Spire stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 371,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19. Spire has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.48 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spire by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,726,000 after acquiring an additional 396,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,318,000 after buying an additional 136,434 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spire by 70,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spire by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,082,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spire by 107.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,981,000 after buying an additional 742,231 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

