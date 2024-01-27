Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Down 6.2%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.72. 8,385,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 36,204,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 13.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $681.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 467.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

