Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,621 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Splunk worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at $2,486,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Splunk by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 182,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.14, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.45. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $153.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

