Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $214.29. 1,545,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.04. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $99.80 and a 1-year high of $215.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.30.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

