SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) PT Raised to $47.00 at Barclays

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.39. 568,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,284. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.81.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.04. Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,207,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after buying an additional 1,023,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after buying an additional 1,015,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 191.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after buying an additional 522,571 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 121,682.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 463,611 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

