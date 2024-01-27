Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $81.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stephens began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sprout Social from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of SPT opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.91.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,819.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,819.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,061. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sprout Social by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 105.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

