Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.93.

Shares of NYSE SQSP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 595,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,675. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.33). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Squarespace will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $44,270.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,115.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $44,270.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,115.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 43,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,377,573.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,648,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,430,661.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,382,685 shares of company stock valued at $188,312,420 over the last ninety days. 47.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 124.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,015,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,235,000 after buying an additional 3,894,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Squarespace by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 994,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 38.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 956,920 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 3.4% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,378,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,015,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,508,000 after buying an additional 31,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

