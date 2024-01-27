S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.45 and last traded at $32.75. Approximately 35,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 212,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

