STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $50.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $29.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $81.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.65 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 144,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.79 per share, with a total value of $5,154,726.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,613,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,076,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 924,910 shares of company stock valued at $30,053,238 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

