Status One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.46 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market cap of $156.42 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00017710 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00020410 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,176.15 or 1.00059208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011294 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00206179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 164.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000551 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,111,165 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

