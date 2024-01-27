Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
SPLP remained flat at $37.62 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28,926.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10,072.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.25.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $492.25 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
