Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

SPLP remained flat at $37.62 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28,926.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10,072.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $492.25 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after buying an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

