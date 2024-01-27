Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Atlantic

Equities research analysts at Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Stellantis stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 307.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 953.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Stellantis by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

