Stephens Increases City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Price Target to $100.00

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stephens from $98.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential downside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.51. 40,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.54. City has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $115.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.95 and its 200-day moving average is $97.11.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. City had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that City will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $31,477.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,861.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $207,032.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $31,477.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $456,861.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,922 shares of company stock valued at $288,130. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in shares of City by 6,212.6% during the second quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 253,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 249,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter valued at $11,159,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,606,000 after acquiring an additional 97,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of City by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,110,000 after acquiring an additional 46,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of City by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

