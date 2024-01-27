Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

CVX stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,151,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $184.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.59 and its 200-day moving average is $154.98.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

