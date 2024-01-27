Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SF. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.02. The company had a trading volume of 476,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,108. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.21. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $75.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

